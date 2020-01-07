Appeal issued into Glen Quinn murder - PSNI say he sustained 'blunt force trauma that they believe resulted in his death'

Police have formally named the man murdered in Carrickfergus at the weekend as 47 year old Glen Quinn.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "A friend of Glen's reported a concern for his safety on Saturday. Police officers responded and forced entry to the home where they found Glen's body.



"We now know he was the victim of an attack, sustaining blunt force trauma that I believe resulted in his death.



"Glen was well-known throughout Carrickfergus and had no known enemies and no reason that we are aware of for anyone to cause him harm.

"We know that Glen was assaulted on 29th December and while he wasn't badly injured, he was left frightened by the incident and we are working to establish if there is any link between that assault and Glen's subsequent murder.



"We are aware rumours are circulating regarding the involvement of the South East Antrim UDA in the killing. In this type of investigation, rumour and speculation are unhelpful. They have the possibility to raise tensions and put others at risk. We want to carry out a sound investigation, not confused by rumour or gossip, and I would encourage people to speak to us directly and tell us what they know so we can establish what the facts are.



"At this stage I am keen to speak to:



"Anyone who has been in contact with Glen since Christmas Day and to whom he had revealed any concerns

Anyone who might be able to shed light on the motive for Glen's murder or those responsible for it

Anyone who was in Ashleigh Park on Friday 3rd January, from midday until 10pm. I am particularly keen to establish whether witnesses saw anything or captured any footage on dash cam or mobile phone

Anyone who witnessed the assault on Glen on 29th December



"In the coming days we will be working closely with local Neighbourhood officers to provide reassurance to the local community and to enable those who wish to speak to police to do so."

