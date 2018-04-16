Appeal launched after female conductor indecently assaulted

Police are investigating after a train conductor was indecently assaulted on board a train on Saturday, April 14.

The female conductor had intervened with a group of rowdy male passengers on the Londonderry to Belfast service when one of the men grabbed her. She was also verbally abused.

The conductor was then grabbed for a second time by another member of the group as they were exiting the train at Mossley West.

Sergeant Cullen said: “The conductor was left extremely shaken and upset by the ordeal. It is appalling that a woman was subjected to such attacks while simply doing her job.

“We are investigating and would like to hear from witnesses. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1384 14/04/18.”