Appeal launched after passenger spat in taxi driver’s face

Police are appealing for information after a female fare spat in the face of a taxi driver in Belfast.

It is understood the incident occurred on March 30, but details were only released by police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Friday, March 30, a FonaCAB taxi driver, driving a white Nissan Quashqai, dropped a female fare to Edward Street, Belfast. “The female fare saw fit to spit in the face of the driver as she left. Police would like to speak to this woman.

“Her description is 5’8”, well built, black hair tied up in a headscarf, swarthy complexion. Wearing a leopard print coat, dark skirt, black tights and black knee length boots. If you can help police identify this woman, contact 07787430046 or 101, quoting reference 727 30/3/18.”