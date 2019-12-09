Appeal launched after woman reportedly attacked by man in Greenisland

Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault in Greenisland.

The Carrick Times understands the incident occurred on Sunday, November 3, but details have only been released by police today.

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Adrian Bryan said: “It is reported that between 12.20am and 12.45am in the Knockleigh Walk area of Greenisland, a female was reported to have been assaulted by a man.

“Were you in the area at this time? Did you witness an assault taking place? Do you have dash cam footage that may show the incident?

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 92 of 3/11/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.