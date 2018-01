Police have issued another appeal for witnesses after a ‘vicious assault’ on a 42-year-old man in Lurgan on New Year’s Eve which was almost a murder.

Officers want to speak to four males who helped him at 1:10am near the Fire Station; four party goers, one of whom had a bunch of balloons on Union Street between 12-1am, and a nearby man carrying a sports bag. Police are also interested in any dashcam footage of the night.