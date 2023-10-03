Appeal ongoing to find missing 23-year-old Shane Agnew who was last seen on September 27
Police and the family of missing Shane Agnew are appealing for information about his whereabouts.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A post on Police North Belfast says the 23-year-old was last seen at 1am in the area of Boucher Crescent on 27th September 2023.
Shane is described as 6ft 3 ins tall and slim with short dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing grey bottoms and a white and black Adidas top with white hood.
If you have seen Shane, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1372 of 27th September 2023.