Appeal ongoing to find missing 23-year-old Shane Agnew who was last seen on September 27

A post on Police North Belfast says the 23-year-old was last seen at 1am in the area of Boucher Crescent on 27th September 2023.

Shane is described as 6ft 3 ins tall and slim with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey bottoms and a white and black Adidas top with white hood.

