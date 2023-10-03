News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Appeal ongoing to find missing 23-year-old Shane Agnew who was last seen on September 27

Police and the family of missing Shane Agnew are appealing for information about his whereabouts.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on Police North Belfast says the 23-year-old was last seen at 1am in the area of Boucher Crescent on 27th September 2023.

Shane is described as 6ft 3 ins tall and slim with short dark brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing grey bottoms and a white and black Adidas top with white hood.

If you have seen Shane, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1372 of 27th September 2023.