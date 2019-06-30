Appeal over burglaries in Fermanagh, which police believe are linked

Police believe that a number of burglaries in Fermanagh on Friday evening were linked.

Detective Constable Watterson said: “We received a report around 8.10pm that three males had entered the home of a woman aged in her 90sin the Mullaghfad Road area of Tempo approximately 20 minutes earlier.

“One of the men stayed with the woman while a second male searched the house. The third male went back outside the house and stayed with a car, described as being silver/gold in colour. All three then fled in the vehicle. Nothing was reported as being taken and, thankfully, the woman was not threatened or physically hurt.

“One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5’10” tall, of slim build, had a long slim face and a fair complexion. He wore a grey jacket with a tinge of brown, possibly a fleece and spoke with what described as a local accent and is thought to be aged in his thirties or forties.”

Mr Watterson added: “This was a despicable attack by cowards which must have been a terrifying experience for the victim. I would urge anyone who has information which could help us catch the suspects to please, get in touch.

“As police were dealing with this incident, officers were made aware of another incident — a theft from a vehicle parked at Mullaghfad Forest [on Friday] evening shortly after 9pm where a coat was reported stolen. It’s believed this occurred at between 7.15pm and 8.30pm.

“Officers are also investigating the report of a distraction burglary at a property on Ashbrooke Road in Tempo at around 9pm last night when a gold/silver-coloured car with three males on board stopped with the householder outside his property.

“It was reported two of the males asked the man for directions, blocking his view of the driver reversing into his driveway. A short time later, it was discovered someone had been in the house and a purse containing a sum of money had been taken. One of the males is described as being very tall and wore shorts.

“We believe these three incidents are linked, and I want to appeal to anyone who saw a car matching the description of the vehicle described, or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in these areas [on Friday] evening to get in touch with detectives in Enniskillen via 101, quoting reference numbers 2069 of 28/06/19; 2271 of 28/06/19 or 2196 of 28/06/19.”

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.