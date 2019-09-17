Ardoyne threat: Scaffolding firm told to ‘pack up for own safety’

Police have declined to comment on report from a scaffolding company which said it had been warned to leave a contract in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast at short notice - for their own safety.

DB Scaffolding, run by David Brown from Carrickfergus, posted a message on Facebook today which provoked widespread anger.

“Nice wee job started in Ardoyne this morning, told to pack up and get out by 10am for our own safety with a new scaffold company arriving lunchtime LOL,” he wrote. “I thought these days were over, apparently not”.

His post attracted over 250 comments and over 530 shares.

One follower described the situation as “madness” while another responded: “Shocking mate”. Another said: “Absolute Disgrace.. Sadly some people will just never move on!”

A follower called Paddy said: “Nobody wants these clowns running about our communities anymore, scum in masks thinking they’re untouchable. About time we all stood together on both sides and got rid of this vermin once and for all... and I’m an Ardoyne man who lives in Sandy Row!”

DUP MLA William Humphrey said: “It is utterly appalling that anyone should be intimidated while carrying out their work. Those responsible for making these sectarian threats will be condemned by all right-thinking people. It is important that that condemnation is clear and unequivocal from across the political spectrum.” Police confirmed to him that they are investigating, he said.

A PSNI spokeswoman said they do not discuss the security of individuals, but if they receive information that a person’s life may be at risk they will inform them; police “never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk”.