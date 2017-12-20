Armed men force their way into house and steal cash

Two masked men armed with firearms forced their way into a house in Crumlin last night (December 19) and assaulted a man before making off with cash and other items.

The incident happened in the Camlin Park area of the town shortly before 8.30pm.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his body and head, according to police.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, Detective Sergeant Adams said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1400 of 19/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”