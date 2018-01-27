Armed robber makes off with cash and cigarettes

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery at an off-licence on Belfast’s Lisburn Road on Friday evening (January 26).

A man, thought to be in his 30s, entered the shop at 10.55pm and approached the counter. He then pulled a black handgun from his pocket before demanding money and cigarettes which he then made off with in the direction of Chadwick Street.

The man is described as being approximately 5’10” in height and of medium build. He was wearing a dark cap and jacket and had his face covered.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 101 quoting reference 1559 of 26/01/18. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.