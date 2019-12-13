Armed robber makes off with cash and cigarettes - appeal for information

Detectives in north Belfast are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery at commercial premises in the Crumlin Road area last night.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “At around 8:45pm, it was reported that a man entered a shop in the area armed with a suspected firearm.

PSNI

"He demanded money from a male member of staff who was inside during the incident.

"The man then made off with a sum of money, a quantity of tobacco and cigarettes before making off towards the Silverstream Road area.

“The male is described as 5”10 with medium build and a grey hooded top with white fur and an eagle design on the top.

"He was also wearing a black cap with three stripes on it, black bottoms and blue coloured trainers with orange laces.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1833 12/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”