Armed robber steals cash and tobacco

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at retail premises in Co Antrim yesterday evening.

The incident occurred in the Oakland Park area of Carrickfergus on Thursday, December 28.

Detailing the robbery, Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “Staff reported to police that around 6:20pm, a male entered the shop, carrying a suspected handgun and demanded that they fill two carrier bags with money and tobacco.

“The male was described as being aged in his 30s-40s, around 5’10”- 5’11” in height, of slim build and wearing a black jacket and blue latex gloves. He had a hood with drawstrings which was pulled down over the top of his face and the rest of his face was also covered so that only his eyes were visible. He spoke with a local accent.

“He then made off on foot with a sum of cash and a quantity of tobacco in two green-coloured bags. He was seen running from the scene towards Cormorant Park.”

Detective Sergeant Crothers added: “No-one was injured during the robbery, but staff members were left shaken.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation, should contact detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1091 of 28/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”