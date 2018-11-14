Armed robbers raid city service station

Two men armed with a knife and a pipe demanded cash after jumping over the counter during a Belfast robbery.

A PSNI spokesman is now appealing for information after the incident at 6.35pm yesterday in the York Street area of Belfast on Tuesday, November 13.

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said that after demanding cash "they jumped over the counter and attempted to open the till before making off with a quantity of cigarettes",

“It is believed a third male remained at the door of the premises. The suspects made their way up North Queen Street into Spamount Street," he added.

"One male is described as being 6’2” in height, of slim build, short dark hair, wearing track suit bottoms and a grey tracksuit top.

“The second male is described as being in his 20s, 5’11” in height, slim build, wearing a dark navy hoody. The third male is believed to be shorter in height and wearing a blue hooded coat.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV covering streets in the area or anyone who was in the York Street area on Tuesday between 6.30 pm and 6.50 pm and saw any suspicious activity, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1086 of 13/11/18.”

