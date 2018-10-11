Armed robbers steal cash and cigarettes

Two men armed with baseball bats entered a commercial premises on the Cavehill Road in Belfast yesterday evening and stole cash and cigarettes.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 8.20pm police received a report that two masked men armed with baseball bats, entered the premises and threatened staff. Both men climbed over the counter and stole a quantity of cigarettes and a sum of cash.

PSNI

“The members of staff present at the time of the incident were not injured, however they were left very badly shaken.”

Detective Sergeant Gerard Doherty would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact Detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1280 10/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.