Armed robbers threatened female petrol station worker with sledgehammer

Two men, one armed with a sledge hammer, went into a petrol station and jumped over the counter to steal money from a till after pushing a female staff member to the ground and threatening her with the sledgehammer, police say.

The armed robbery happened at athe York Street area of Belfast last night.

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Maguire said: “Shortly after 7:50pm, it was reported that two males with one man armed with a small sledge hammer entered a petrol station in the area. They jumped over the counter, opened a till in the premises and took a sum of money during the incident. The two males made off on foot towards the New Lodge area of the city. They are described as being in their mid-twenties, medium build and wearing scarves around their faces.”

The PSNI Detective Sergeant continued: “One female staff member was pushed to the ground and threatened by the male armed with the small sledgehammer. Another female member of staff was left badly shaken as a result of the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1249 11/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”