Arrest after £15k of suspected drugs found

A man has been arrested after an estimated £15,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized in a police operation in Co Armagh.

Police said Portadown District Support Team were involved in the operation.

Suspected cannabis factory in Portadown

Writing on PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, police said: “The DST were up to their home improvements tricks again yesterday (Sunday), when a cannabis factory was uncovered and an estimated £15k worth of drugs seized.”

The post posted some photographs of what was found during the search in Portadown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “One male was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of class B, possession with intent to supply, and electricity offences.

“Criminal assets were seized thanks to more proactive work from DST after community concern and information on crime.

“If you know anything about dealing in your area, give us a call on 101, PM the page, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”