Arrest after attempted fraud of thousands of pounds, say PSNI

Police have praised the work of staff at a Co Armagh business after a potential fraud of thousands of pounds was averted.

According to the PSNI, officers acted swiftly when contacted by a Lurgan business yesterday (September 19) and a man was arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Thanks to the great work of some savvy staff members at a business in Lurgan and a rapid response by LPT officers, a potential fraud of thousands of pounds was detected yesterday afternoon and a male has been arrested for fraud offences.".

"In light of this and other recent examples, we thought it timely to offer a reminder about cold callers and potential rogue traders," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Have you or a family member had callers at the door offering goods or services that you thought might not be quite genuine?

"We continue to focus on cold callers and potential rogue traders across the district and would encourage you to contact us on 101 with as much detail as possible about callers at your door that you feel may not be above board.

"We’re particularly interested in those who target elderly or vulnerable people. If you think this is happening to someone you know, help us to help them by reporting anything you feel is suspicious."