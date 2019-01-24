Arrest after large stash of suspected drugs found in Portadown raid

A large stash of suspected drugs has been seized during a raid in Portadown.

One person was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs after a house in Ballyoran Park was searched by the PSNI.

PSNI Craigavon said on Facebook: “The residents in Ballyoran Park and surrounding areas frequently tell us that drugs and drug dealers are not welcome in their area.

“All too often, people express concern about what is done to tackle it. “The dogs on the street know who’s dealing” is almost like a catch phrase. News flash: dogs can’t talk. People can.

“It was therefore joyous to get some properly detained information from within the community with not just the “who” but the “what” and the “where”...

“Armed with what they needed, Portadown Neighbourhood Team recently went through a front door to conduct a drugs search. Jackpot.

“One arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and B. As you can see from the pic, a large quantity of suspected drugs, and associated gear was seized.

“The reality of targeting drug dealers is pretty simple: we’re only as effective as the info we’re given. If you know WHO is dealing, WHERE they keep their stash, HOW they distribute it, or WHEN they restock, we want to know!

“Think of it this way - the better the info, the better the chance of seeing a door going up a hallway video, and everyone likes those.

“If you’re not comfortable speaking directly to us, you can PM us or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”