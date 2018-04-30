Arrest after man found unconscious in Co Armagh

Police have made an arrest after a man was found unconscious in Co Armagh with “visible injuries to his face and body”.

The man is now in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Armagh.

“Police were called to a property in Orangefield Close at around 11.50pm on Sunday, 29 April. Upon arrival at the property, officers found a 32 year old man unconscious. He had sustained visible injuries to his face and body.”

Inspector Gary Moore said: “The victim was taken to hospital where his condition this morning is described as critical but stable.

“A 26 year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. He remains in custody at present.

“Our enquiries into this assault are ongoing and anyone who can assist us with our investigation is asked to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 1473 29/04/18.”