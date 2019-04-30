Arrest after man hospitalised with serious eye injury

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a man in the Kinnard street area of Belfast.

The serious assault happened in north Belfast last week.



Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “It is believed that a man, aged in his twenties, was assaulted outside a property in the area at approximately 12.50am on Tuesday 23 April.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, including a serious eye injury.

“A 28-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is being questioned at Musgrave Police Station.



“Our enquiries into the incident are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to contact detective in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 404 of 28/04/19.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”