Arrest after misuse of store cards and fraudulent transactions in Newtownabbey

The reports of fraud in relation to the misuse of store cards and fraudulent transactions were made to police in May and June last year.

Officers investigating the reports carried out a search of a property in the Newtownabbey area this morning, Tuesday 30th January.

A number of items were seized as a result of the search, and a 38-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

She remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1298 06/06/23.