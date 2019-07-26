Arrest after pair stabbed in Portrush fight

Two men have sustained stab wounds following altercation on the north coast last night.

Police made an arrest following a serious assault at the Glentaisie Park area of Portrush.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “Shortly before 10:30pm police received a report of an altercation between three males in the area. One man aged in his 30s and one man aged in his 20s sustained stab wounds and both were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

“A male in his late teens was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and affray. He is currently in police custody.”

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to conatct them on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.