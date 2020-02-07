Arrest after suspected drugs find in NI town

One man has been arrested after suspected drugs, including Class A drugs, were found by the PSNI in a search of an NI town.

Police said the District Support Team conducted a search for controlled drugs in the Lurgan area following concerns form local residents in relation to the supply of illegal drugs

Drugs found

A PSNI spokesperson said: "During the search suspected Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs were seized by police along with cash and mobile phones.

"One male has been arrested and interviewed.

"If you have any information about drug supply and use please let us know. You can call us on 101, PM this page or send us a message on the next door app.. You can also speak with the independent charity Crime stoppers by calling 0800 555 111."