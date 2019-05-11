Arrest made after drugs seized in Antrim

One person was arrested in Antrim yesterday after a quantity of suspected cannabis was seized during a search operation.

Commenting on Friday’s operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from our District Support Team in Antrim have managed to get a quantity of suspected cannabis out of the hands of dealers who continue to sell illegal drugs into our communities and to our children.

A vehicle was stopped in the Rathkyle area and searched under Misuse of Drugs Act.

“One arrest has been made for possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug.”