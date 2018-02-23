Arrest made following burglary

Police have arrested a male after a burglary in Carrickfergus.

It is understood the male was arrested in Belfast by police investigating a burglary that occurred in the Bridewell Drive area of the town on Wednesday, February 21.

Police launched an appeal for information on social media on February 22.

Thanking the public for their assistance in a post on the PSNI Carrickfergus Facebook page today, a police spokesperson said: “Yesterday we asked for your assistance with regard to a burglary in Bridewell Drive, Carrickfergus.

“Police would like to say thank you to everyone who assisted us with our enquiries and as a result one male has been arrested in Belfast in relation to the burglary.”