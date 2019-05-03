Arrest made following burglary Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police made an arrest last night (Thursday, May 2) following a burglary. The incident happened in the Clounagh Lane area of Portadown, police said. Man in handcuffs A police spokesman added that a person was arrested and was helping with their enquiries. Alex Best, the ex-wife of footballer George Best has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.