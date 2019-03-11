Arrest of suspected drug dealer leads PSNI to £1k worth of perfume

After the PSNI arrested a suspected drug dealer in north Armagh, a follow-up search found £1k worth of perfume.

Police said Lurgan Neighbourhood team were on patrol in the Shankill area of the town on Saturday night.

Suspected drugs found in Lurgan

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A male in the Shankill area caught the attention of a crew on patrol, and the search revealed some class A drugs, which he was promptly arrested for.

“Getting class A off the streets is great on it’s own, but a subsequent search of his house turned up even more goodies, meaning he was further arrested for handling stolen goods (after around £1k worth of perfume was found), possession of class B and possession of class B with intent to supply.

“Usually our work against drug dealing comes from information about criminality from you, but sometimes it’s being in the right place at the right time.

“How ever it happens, we’re committed to a continued firm stance against drug dealers in our area.”