Arrests after 30 masked men enter Belfast bar and assault individual

Police investigating an incident at licensed premises in the North Queen Street area of Belfast last night (Wednesday) have arrested three men – two aged 25 and one aged 47.

At approximately 7.50pm it was reported that around 30 masked men had entered the Mount Inn bar. Whilst in the premises a person was assaulted.

Detective Sergeant Adam Ruston said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any cars driving away from this location at speed or anyone who noticed any car with males onboard who were wearing masks to contact Detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Department on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1308 21/02/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The three men who were arrested remain in custody.