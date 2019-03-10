Arrests after a series of incident including a stabbing, petrol bombing and a couple assaulted

Four men have been arrested following a series of incidents in north Belfast during the early hours of this morning, Sunday 10 March.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Shortly after 2.30am police received a report that a car parked outside a house on Ballysillan Avenue had been damaged by a petrol bomb.

“A short time later some form of altercation took place outside a house on Silverstream Road.

“A 29 year old man sustained a stab wound to his lower abdomen during the incident. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.”

Det Insp Brennan added that three males were then reported to have forced their way into a house on Ballysillan Avenue, before assaulting the male and female occupants “with what were described as batons”.

“The 19 year old male and 21 year old female sustained bruising to their bodies as a result,” she added.

“Police responded and arrested a 19 year old male on suspicion of attempted murder and a 29 year old male on suspicion of aggravated burglary at the scene.

“Two other males, aged 32 and 34, were arrested in the area this afternoon.

“This must have been a terrifying experience for local residents in the area and I wish to reassure the local community that Police are doing all they can to identify those responsible for these incidents and bring them before the courts.”

She appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the incidents or anyone who knows anything that can assist us with our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 , quoting reference 232 10/03/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”