Arrests after crowbar-wielding burglars threaten householder

Police investigating a number of burglaries in the Ballymena area have detained three men.

The arrests were made after properties in the Galgorm Road and Frys Road areas were entered in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 23).

Cash and other items were stolen during the incidents.

The male occupant of the house on the Frys Road was confronted and threatened with a crowbar by the intruders who then fled the area.

Officers subsequently detained three suspects in the Kincora area and also seized two vehicles believed to have been used in crime.

The men are being questioned in relation to a number of offences including aggravated burglary, theft and assault on police.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings has appealed for information.

He said: “I would ask that people check their properties and report anything out of the ordinary. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101.

“Alternatively information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime”.