Arrests after police seize 5000k volt stun gun

Police in Craigavon have seized a 5000k volt stun gun during searches last night.

According to the police, Lurgan PSNI were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A short time later the vehicle was stopped, searched and an 5,000k volt stun gun recovered from the back seat.

“Two people arrested and spent the night in Lurgan custody suite.

“They will be interviewed today (Thursday). Two houses were searched and fortunately no more prohibited weapons located,” said the PSNI.