Arrests after reports of shoplifting at NI shopping centre

Three women have been arrested after reports of shoplifting at a NI shopping centre

It is understood around £500 worth of goods were stolen from Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon last night (Tuesday).

Rushmere Shopping Centre

A PSNI spokesperson said; "Last night (Tuesday) saw Brownlow NPT and Lurgan NPT join together following a report of shoplifting in Rushmere, Craigavon.

"Thanks to some quick descriptions from the Lurgan Team, the Brownlow team were able to stop and arrest three females on suspicion of theft.

"We now have three charged for the theft of over £500 worth of goods and all items returned to the store for resale!

"Great teamwork by all involved including the security staff who acted quickly on their suspicions!"