Arrests in connection with north Antrim drugs offences

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in the north Antrim area following a number of planned searches.

The three men, aged 21, 23 and 30, and two women, aged 17 and 46, were detained in Coleraine and were being questioned by detectives on Thursday evening.

Detective Inspector Blemmings said: “Several items were seized at five of the properties and have been taken away for further examination.

“These arrests and seizures demonstrate our commitment to policing the threat posed by drugs. Public safety is our first priority and today, we have removed dangerous drugs from the streets and prevented harm to people within our community.” DI Blemmings added: “We are doing everything possible to proactively tackle the issue of illegal drugs. At the same time, we are working hard to make people aware of the real dangers posed to their health if they take illegal or controlled drugs.

“We would appeal to the public to speak to us on 101 if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”