Arrests made after Newtownabbey creeper burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of incidents across the greater Belfast area this morning (Friday, October 11).

Detailing the incidents, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A member of the public reported that this morning they found their house had been entered and somebody saw fit to take their car.

“This vehicle was then involved in a number of incidents in Belfast.

“We located the vehicle in the countryside between Belfast and Antrim. A search of the area was conducted and two males were located and arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.”

The spokesperson added: “If you saw anything suspicious in the Felden area around 8am or were in the Clifton Street/Antrim Road area at about 8.30am or finally the Belfast Road, Nutts Corner between 9am and 9.30am, please ring us and tell us.

“Quote reference 252 11/10/19. The more witnesses we have, the more evidence against the suspects.”