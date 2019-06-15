Arrests made after planned searches

Detectives from Organised Crime Branch have arrested three men and a woman following a number of planned searches at properties in west Belfast yesterday (Friday 14th June).

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “The searches were conducted at addresses in Clonavogie Gardens, St. James Drive, St. James Road and Springfield Road.

“A quantity of cash was seized during the searches.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug while a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession criminal property.

“All three men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“A 57 year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of criminal property and a number of drugs related offences. She remains in police custody at this time.”