Arrests made during drug search operation

Police have seized 6kg of cannabis during a planned search of a property in Ballymena.

The operation took place in the Orkney Drive area of the town shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Detailing the seizure, Inspector Michael Simpson said: “Among items seized during the search were approximately £120,000 of herbal cannabis, boxes, packaging and an amount of medication.

“A subsequent search was carried out by officers at a property in the Staffa Drive area of Ballymena.

“A 55-year-old female and a 26-year-old male were arrested at this property on suspicion of a number of drugs offences, namely possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, conspiracy to supply a Class B drug and possession of a Class A drug.

“Both the man and the woman were questioned by detectives before being released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Inspector Simpson added: “We will continue to proactively tackle the issue of illegal drugs.

“We want to ensure that we are doing everything possible to prevent the supply of drugs and arrest those involved while at the same time making people aware of the real danger posed to their health and their lives if they take illegal or controlled drugs.

“I would appeal to anyone who is aware of any individual involved in the supply of drugs to contact their police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”