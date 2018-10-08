Arrests made following aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary in Glenville Park in Newtownabbey during the early hours of this morning.

It was reported that at around 2.30am, a number of males forced entry to a flat in the area.

The 21-year-old male occupant escaped through a window and raised the alarm.

Police responded and two males, aged 22 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the incident to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference 88 08/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.