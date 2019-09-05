Arrests made following Carrickfergus arson

Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack on premises in the West Street area of Carrickfergus last night.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Patty said: “At approximately 11.30pm Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) reported a fire at the property.

“A bin had been placed against the front door and set on fire. NIFRS attended and extinguished the fire.

“Two men, aged 24 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2179 of 04/09/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.