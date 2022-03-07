Arrests made in Martin Gavin murder probe - PSNI appeal for anyone with information ‘do the right thing and come forward’
Major Investigation Team detectives investigating the murder of Martin Gavin have arrested three people in Belfast today (7 March) on suspicion of murder.
Two men, aged 18 and 20, and a 45-year-old woman will be questioned in Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of Friday 7 January, after being stabbed in a house in north Belfast’s Harcourt Drive. He sadly passed away some four weeks later, on the morning of Sunday 6 February.
“My team and I continue to appeal to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.
“Were you in the Harcourt Drive area in the early hours of Friday 7th January? Did you see or hear a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously? If you have any information, or if you’ve captured dash cam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 of 07/01/22.
“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”
Information – including photos or videos – can also be submitted using the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R03-PO1