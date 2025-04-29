Arrests over weekend Derry trouble that saw series of incidents believed to be linked

The PSNI's badge.

Police in Londonderry have made a number of arrests in relation to weekend violence and sectarian incidents in the city.

A group assault on three youths, an attack on a bus and criminal damage to a mural are being treated as sectarian hate crimes, officers have said, and are believed to be linked.

On Saturday evening (26th) it was reported that three male youths in the Nelson Drive area were chased by at least 10 other youths, some of whom are reported to have shouted sectarian comments. The three sought refuge in the back garden of a property in Caw Close, where they were followed by their attackers before getting away.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a report of an arranged fight in the Waterside, where a large group of mostly youths – some of whom were masked – arrived in the Irish Street area. From around 5pm, bricks, bottles and fireworks were thrown at other youths and police, and a bus travelling through the area was damaged by bricks.

Today (29th) police chief inspector Pearce said: “One man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of GBH, following a report of an assault in the Bonds Hill area on Monday. He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Two teenage males were arrested in relation to a second report of an assault which took place in the Caw Close area on Saturday. They were both arrested on suspicion of affray, and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“Two 18-year-old males arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Monday following a report of criminal damage caused to a vehicle on Duke Street in the Waterside area [the previous evening] were released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Enquiries are ongoing, stated the chief inspector, promising that more arrests will be made “in the coming days and weeks” as evidence is reviewed.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the incidents or has relevant footage, including dash cam, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 989 of 27/04/25,” he added.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/