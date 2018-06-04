Arson attack on car in Larne

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an incident of arson in the Inver area of Larne during the early hours of this morning (Monday).

It was reported around 2am a Mitsubishi car parked outside a property in the area had been set on fire. Significant damage was caused to the vehicle as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Crothers is appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with any information they believe may assist the investigation to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference 148 04/06/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and give people the power to speak up and stop crime.