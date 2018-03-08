Arson attack on car in Lurgan

Police are probing reports of an arson attack on a car in Lurgan.

The PSNI said they receive reports of a car being alight in the Allengrove area at 10pm last night,

A police spokesperson said: “It is believed at this time that a petrol bomb was thrown at the car setting it alight.

“There were no reports of any injuries following the incident and a police investigation is now underway.

In an appeal for information, Inspector David Moore said: “We believe a gold coloured car was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

“We would ask anyone with information about the attack, or the car, to call 101 quoting serial number 1425 of 07/03/18. If you would rather speak anonymously to someone, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”