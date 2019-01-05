Arson attack on Co Armagh country pub

A rural pub in Co Armagh has been extensively damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at Hoggs Bar, Eagralougher Road in Loughgall.

Hoggs Pub in Loughgall. Picture: Google

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Extensive damage has been caused to the property and it is believed to have been deliberate.

“It is understood that this occurred sometime between 6am and 7.30am this morning (Friday).”

Shocked members of the public voiced their reaction on social media.

Michelle Liggett said: “Absolutely disgusting ... friendly wee bar and the owners are amazing people”.

Tina Rafferty commented: “Is there no CCTV. This is a very isolated area and this incident has shocked the community.”

Veronica Robinson described the news as “very sad”.

Anyone who can assist police with their inquiries is urged to get in touch.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact police in Lurgan Station on 101 quoting serial 190 of 04/01/19,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

Any information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.