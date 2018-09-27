Arson attack on ‘community’ building in Carrickfergus

Premises under consideration for community use in Carrickfergus were the target of an arson attack last night (Wednesday).

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the Oakfield Drive property.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Around 11.50pm, it was reported that accelerant was used and ignited on the roof of the building. No damage was reported regarding the inside of the premises as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

“No one was believed to be in the property at the time of the incident.

“An investigation is underway and we would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 1579 26/9/18.”

NIFRS said over a 45-minute period it dealt with a fire involving the roof of the building which had been “deliberately” ignited.

Condemning the attack, East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch said: “It’s disappointing at this stage that damage has been caused to a building that has been under discussion for potential community use.”