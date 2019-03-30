Arsonists 'did not care who could be killed or injured'

Police investigating an arson attack on a house in Belfast have said those responsible showed complete disregard for the safety of anyone in the property or neighbouring area.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in the Silverstream Parade area of Belfast at approximately 4.40am this morning (Saturday).

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: "We are extremely fortunate that no-one was in the house at the time of this incident.

"Whoever carried out this reckless attack showed total disregard for the occupant and other residents in the area. They did not care who could be killed or injured," he added.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area or can help police in any way with their inquiries is urged to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 319 30/03/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.