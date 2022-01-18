Ashling Murphy funeral: mourners hear how she ‘made a difference and brought happiness’

Ashling Murphy was found dead last Wednesday after exercising on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

The 23-year-old’s murder has caused widespread shock, with tens of thousands of people in several countires attending vigils in recent days.

The funeral service began at 11am on Tuesday at the Church of Saint Brigid, Mount Bolus, Co Offaly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Ashling Murphy's class hold photographs of her and red roses outside St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, ahead of the funeral of the schoolteacher who was murdered in Tullamore, Co Offaly last Wednesday. PA image

Children gathered outside the church holding photographs of Ashling, while screens have been erected at Killoughey community centre and the local GAA grounds to cater for large crowds.

Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan told mourners: “The past few days have been a nightmare. A walk on a mild and sunny afternoon in January should be a happy event, promising the brighter and warmer days of spring and summer.

“That, as we know, was not the case. A depraved act of violence which deprived a kind, talented, loved and admired young woman of her life has since united the country in grief and support.

“The crime has also asked questions of ourselves and of society. It has questioned our attitudes and, particularly, our attitudes towards women and it has questioned our values and our morality.”

Ashling Murphy. Photo: Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann.

Bishop Deenihan added: “Whether those questions will be addressed or passed over remains to be seen but we cannot allow such violence and disregard for both human life and bodily integrity take root in our time and culture. Pope Francis in his homily for New Year’s Day just two weeks ago said that violence against women was an insult to God.”

Parish priest Father Michael Meade told those attending that “the issues raised in many ways and by many voices since this horrible act of violence invaded all our lives will, we pray, continue to evolve and bring the change we need so much, to simply give and show respect”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Irish president Michael D Higgins are among those attending the service.

Schoolchildren provided a guard of honour outside the church prior to the funeral.

Mourners walk beside the hearse as the cortege arrives at St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, for the funeral of Ashling Murphy. PA image

In a Twitter message, NI Secretary Brandon Lewis paid his own tribute.

He said: “My thoughts today are with the family and friends of Ashling Murphy as they lay her to rest.

“Her senseless murder is a tragic reminder of how much more we need to do to stop violence against women and girls.

“It doesn’t matter what she was doing, she shouldn’t have been killed.”

Symbols of Ashling’s life were brought to the altar during her funeral, including a fiddle, a Kilcormac/Killoughey camogie jersey, a family picture, a school book and her photo.

Father Michael Meade told the service that Ashling’s family had been “robbed of your most precious gift”.

Speaking on the Morning Ireland programme, former teacher Frank Brennan and his daughter Mairead, also a teacher and both musicians, paid tribute to Ashling Murphy and her family.

Ms Brennan, who spent some time in Durrow National School where Ashling taught, said she was comforted by the fact that Ashling’s short career would have been a happy one in such a supportive and welcoming environment.

Mr Brennan described Ashling as “an exceptionally talented” fiddle player.

Over the weekend, the Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said a new government strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence will be published by the start of March.