Assault accused ‘wants to join circus’

A Belfast man awaiting sentencing for disorderly behaviour wants to go and join the circus, a court has heard.

Peter Cowan’s lawyer revealed his ambition to begin the fresh career which could involve travelling overseas.

The 30-year-old defendant, of Blythe Street, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to be dealt with for alleged offences committed in May last year.

He faces counts of disorderly behaviour at Fountain Lane in the city, and common assault on a man.

Although the case was listed for sentencing, no details of the incident were disclosed.

Instead, District Judge Fiona Bagnall set out the contents of a report prepared for the hearing.

“He wants to go and join the circus,” she pointed out.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna insisted his client’s motivations were to gain employment in that field.

“That’s unlikely here (in Northern Ireland) and in the past he has worked in that world,” Mr McKenna added.

Judge Bagnall responded that it should not be a way of getting out of any custodial sentence under consideration.

She then adjourned the hearing to allow more information on related issues.