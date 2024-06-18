Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of a serious assault which occurred at a house in the Garvagh Road area of Kilrea yesterday evening, Monday 17th June.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 9.30pm, it was reported that two men had forced entry to the property and assaulted the male householder with a number of weapons.

“The victim sustained extensive injuries to his head, face, and his body, and was transported by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to hospital for treatment.”

NIAS

Detective Inspector Lavery continued: “Detectives have arrested four people – a woman and three men – in relation to this report, and also an earlier report of an assault on the same victim.

“All four remain in police custody this morning, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information, or any CCTV or dash cam footage which might assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1824 of 17/06/24.”