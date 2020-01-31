A 53-year-old man concerned about the state of the house he lived in assaulted both his mother and father, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Paul Conlon, whose address was given as Carrigart, Craigavon, appeared in the dock after police were called to an incident the previous day.

The court heard that on January 28 this year at 4.48pm officers attended at a domestic incident in Carrigart.

They spoke to the defendant’s mother who said her son had grabbed her and struck her a number of times.

There was swelling to her face, the court was told.

Conlon then grabbed his father by his arms and yelled at him.

The father was trying to assist his wife but because of a back condition couldn’t help her.

When interviewed the defendant said he was annoyed about the state of the house.

Repairs were needed to the bathroom and this fell to the father who had a mobility issue.

When asked why he had hit his mother he replied that it was because of the repairs and he needed to get the point across to her.

He accepted he grabbed his father by the arms.

A defence solicitor said Conlon had learning and physical difficulties.

He explained the defendant had been with his parents all his life and there had been no incidents in the past.

The solicitor added that the mother was willing to have him back in the home.

A public prosecutor confirmed the mother did not wish to apply for a restraining order.

District Judge Amanda Brady said she could give the defendant credit for his plea at the first opportunity and that he didn’t have a record.

She imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.

“I hope you will learn from this experience,” she told Conlon.

“You can’t behave like this and can’t treat your parents like this,” the judge added.