Assaulted man had part of ear bitten off in Belfast

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a report of an assault in which a man had part of his ear bitten off in Belfast.

The incident took place at a licenced premises in the Malone Road area around 11.55pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact detectives at Criminal Investigation Branch, Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1561 03/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.